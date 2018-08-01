Jeffrey A. Schillinger, 58, of Granite City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 29, 2018, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. He was born on February 11, 1960, in Alton, IL, the son of Gary and Joyce (Ellis) Schillinger. He married Kathi Ryan on December 16, 1988. She survives. Jeff was best known for his giving spirit and heart of gold. He loved traveling with his wife and family whom he loved and treasured. He enjoyed fishing, technology, and the occasional round of golf. He also loved spending time with his dog, Zach. Along with his wife, Kathi, and his father, Gary (Wilma) Schillinger, Jeffrey is survived by his children, Brandi (Kevin) Connolly, Matthew (Bethany) Schillinger, and Jeni (Jakob) Tingley; grandchildren, Kaelin Connolly and one Connolly granddaughter on the way, Melina, Mariah and Madelyn Schillinger, and Jamison Tingley; his siblings, Vicki Full, Dennis (Kelly) Schillinger, Laura (Ken) Farley, Stan (Linda) Schillinger, Ken (Della) Hetge, and Roger Hetge; as well as several nieces, nephew and cousins.Jeffrey is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ellis; mother-in-law, Pat (Ross) Hammond; grandparents, Joseph and Francis Schillinger, and Faye and Wimpie Read.Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church in Wood River, IL.Cremation rites were accorded.Memorials may be made to Childhood Apraxia of Speech Association of North America and/or Granite City Association for the Protection of Animals

