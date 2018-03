Jeffrey L. Yost, 60 of Alton, died at 10:23 a.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.