Jeffrey Masterson

Jeffrey Ray Masterson, 43, died at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Jeffrey Ray Masterson, 43, died at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014