Jeffrey Motes, 48, of Granite City, died at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
