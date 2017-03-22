Jeffrey Thomas Potts, 38, of Granite City, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Edwardsville.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
Jeffrey Thomas Potts, 38, of Granite City, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Edwardsville.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014