Jennie Jessie Luksan, 83, of Edwardsville, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the Edwardsville Nursing & Rehab Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A private family burial will be held at Buck Road Cemetery in Collinsville Township.