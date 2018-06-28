Jeremy Lee Mullins, 44, of Pontoon Beach, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Pontoon Beach.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
