Jerome “Jerry” Gerald McGee, 80, of Godfrey, died at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at his home, with his family by his side, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Memorial Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.