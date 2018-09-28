Jerome “Roady” Minks, 62, of East Alton, died Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from noon until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Moro Cemetery.
