Jerome Edward Hall, 63, of Alton, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Elias-Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Interment will follow at Wanda Cemetery.