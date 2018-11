Jerry D. Todd

Jerry D. Todd, 77, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully Monday, November 12, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, November 19, with service to follow at the Godfrey Church of Christ on Humbert Road.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.