Jerry Dennis Wheat, 74, of Granite City, passed away at 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Hickman, Ky., a son of the late Cecil and Lucille (Bynum) Wheat. He married Janet L. (Ruhl) Wheat on Dec. 31, 1965, in East St. Louis, and she survives. He retired in 1993 from General Motors after 30 years of dedicated service as a repairman and working on the assembly line. The United States veteran proudly served with the Marines. He was a car racing enthusiast and was a fan of NASCAR. He also enjoyed baseball and football and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Jerry had a love of animals and enjoyed his many dogs throughout the years and leaves behind his cherished dog, “Bella.”

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Melizah Wheat II of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Preston and Nashi; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Wanda Wheat and Terry and Karen Wheat; a sister, Cecilia Wheat; other extended family and many friends.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with military rites to follow. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.