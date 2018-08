Jerry Lee Staten

Jerry Lee Staten, 86, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at his home.

A memorial visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. Jerry was cremated according to his wishes.

