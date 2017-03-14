Jerry Thomas Poore, 73, of East Alton, died at 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the East Alton United Methodist Church.
