Jerry V. Cullen, 57, of Edwardsville, died at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Jeff Goeckner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.