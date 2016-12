Jessie “Leola” Ham, 83, of Alton, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at her home surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens chapel, with burial to follow.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.