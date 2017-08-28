Jewel Ilene Smith, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

She was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Lincoln, Neb., to the late Daisy (Driscoll) Walton Wilkerson and Roscoe Pete Walton.

She married Walter Smith in 1948 in Enid, Okla., and he preceded her in death in 2003.

Jewel owned her own clothing retail shop as well as having worked as a nurse’s aide. She was of the Evangelical faith and loved to read and make crafts.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Boyer of Granite City; six grandchildren, Laura Boyer of Granite City, Kathleen (David) Wiser of Fredericktown, Mo., Patrick Boyer, Jennifer Boyer, Sean Boyer, and Erin Boyer of Granite City; and four great-grandchildren, Mathew (Laura) Wiser, Alicia Wiser, Michael Boyer, and Natasha Boyer.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Boyer; a great-granddaughter, Jordan Boyer; three brothers, and two sisters.

Services are private.

