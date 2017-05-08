Jewel M. Busby, 90, of Mitchell, died Friday, May 5, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation and service were Monday, May 8, 2017, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Burial followed at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
