Mrs. Jewel Sue Valencia, 81, of Pottersville, Missouri passed away Friday, October 05, 2018. She was born July 14, 1937 to Charles and Eunice (Bumpass) Drake in Granite City, Illinois.

She loved to spend her time sewing, listening to country music,reading, taking long walks along the beach, spending time with friends and family around the campfire, playing cards, and telling stories about her travels to South America, and various states in the country she had the pleasure of visiting over her lifetime..

Her passions were, of course, traveling, debating, and dancing with her partner of 43 years, Donald L Valencia..

Mrs. Valencia is survived by her husband, Donald Valencia and his family, daughter, Trisha Wulfman of Washington and three grand sons, Joshua, Gabriel,and Caleb Wulfman. Nephew, Richard Rush, and his family, Niece, Susan (Rush) Gerstenecker, and her family.

Services will be held Saturday Oct 20, 2018 @ 3pm

Calvary Baptist Church3000 Washington Ave.Granite City, IL 62040

Following, the reception will be at the Mexican Honorary Commission Club1801 Spruce StGranite City, IL 62040