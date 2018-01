Jewell L. Jennings, 57, died at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with burial at 12:45 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.