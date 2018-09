Jill LaVonne Blumenstein

Jill LaVonne Blumenstein, 67, of Granite City, passed away at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 1. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.