Jim Price

Jim Price of Alton, born November 5, 1963, passed away September 19, 2018 at the age of 54 years old. He will be best remembered as Professor Price, an energetic, passionate, and irreverent teacher at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

He lived a “life of the mind” that began with his undergraduate degree in history from Florida International University and a certificate in British history and Shakespearean studies from Cambridge University. Influenced by his parents’ literacy work in Costa Rica, he pursued a master’s degree in Latin American history from the University of Chicago.

Before beginning his 25-year teaching career at the college, Jim was a curator at the Center for the Arts in Vero Beach, Fla. A passion for art and a master at curating led to the founding of his company Nick&Mabel Inc. and to several art exhibitions on campus, such as “Celestial Narratives: Michiko Itatani,” “Let the Church Say Amen: Rocky Fork Church in Voice and Vision,” “Birth to Light: The Paintings of Dale Threlkeld,” “My Turn: The Work and Life of Joe Emons,” “Lennie Kesl: A Life in Art’’ and “Ed Paschke: Unfinished Business.”

In addition to being the recipient of numerous awards and honors (ICCTA Recipient for Teacher of the Year, Emerson Award for Excellence in Teaching, and the Studs Terkel Humanities Service Award for the State of Illinois), Jim enjoyed “a life well-lived” that included running, travel, art, books, movies, food, wine, and Willettt Rye Whiskey. His most joyous moments were spent with his sons Stetson and Coleman; his wife, Renee; and doting on his dogs Sam Fuller, Martin Scorsese, and Wes Anderson.

His loving family includes his wife, Renee Wakefield Price, and sons Stetson and Coleman; father, Tom Price (deceased), and his mother, Nancy Kennedy Price; his sister Laura Price Coombs and husband, Tom Coombs; his brother Andrew Price and wife, Yanet Price; his father-in-law Gary Wakefield and mother-in-law Dawn Wakefield, his brother-in-law Travis Wakefield and wife, Valerie Wakefield; his sister-in-law Heather Wakefield Fisher and husband, Chrys Fisher; and nephews and a niece who fondly remember him as having boundless energy and an endless supply of candy.

A memorial celebration will be 6-9 pm. Saturday, November 3, at Post Commons, 300 Alby St. in Alton. A short program beginning at 6 p.m. will be followed by fellowship, food and beverages.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.