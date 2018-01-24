Jimmie Carroll “Brother” Denton, 86, of Pocahontas, Ill., and formerly of Natural Bridge, Ala., passed away peacefully at 3:33 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, with his family by his side. Jimmie had also resided in Hartford, Edwardsville and Dorsey.

He was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Myrtle, Miss., a son of the late James Pascal and Jamie Estelle (Renfrow) Denton. He married Barbara S. (Blackwell) Denton on April 4, 1953, in West Jasper, Ala., and she survives. He had worked at Shell Oil in Roxana and later retiring from Olin Corporation after 35 years of dedicated service as a pipefitter. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. Jimmie was a faithful member of the Bunker Hill Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rites Bodies of Southern Illinois and a member of the Pipefitters Local No. 553. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Meadowbrook and served as a trustee. He had enjoyed his years of farming, working with horses at his riding stables, raising acres of tomatoes and supplying the Brooks Ketchup factory at the famous ketchup bottle in Collinsville. He also enjoyed singing to his grandchildren, telling stories, and whistling a tune. Jimmie was a great communicator to others around him. Family was the utmost pride and joy in his life. He was a dedicated and loving husband, and a man who cherished his children and grandchildren. Jimmie and his wife have owned the Natural Bridge Park in Alabama since 1980. He was instrumental in getting the town of Natural Bridge reincorporated in 1997 and was an active council member until 2016.

In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, he is survived by nine children and their spouses, Deborah and Patrick Drew of Moro, Jimmie and Janie Denton of Palmer, Alaska, Dennis and Susan Denton of Natural Bridge, Ala., Jeffrey Denton of Moro, Deanna and Gordon Voliva of Pocahontas, Daphne and Bob Gvillo of Fosterburg, David and Lori Denton of Granite City, Jessica and Wally Peal of Bethalto and Doris Dake of Logan, Ala.; 30 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Minnie Retzer of Wood River; a sister-in-law, Betty Denton of Cairo, Mo.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ricky Zook; a son-in-law, Barry Dake; a brother, Francis “Tom” Denton; and two sisters, Janice Sue Carpunky and Barbara Ann Denton.

In celebration of his life, local visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at First Baptist Church, 201 South Moreland Road in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Concord Baptist Church in Natural Bridge, Ala. Burial with Masonic services and military honors will follow at the Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper, Ala. Jimmie’s son, Pastor David Denton, will officiate and celebrate his father’s life. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice of Southern Illinois and may be accepted at any of the services. Irwin Chapel of Granite City and Pinkard Funeral Home of Haleyville, Ala., are in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.