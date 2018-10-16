Jimmie Jean Gancheff, 86, of Granite City passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab. She was born May 1, 1932 in Venice, IL to Ed and Ruby (ne: Boyd) Barker. She married John Gancheff October 13, 1957 in Corinth, MS. Jimmie was a religious woman who loved her family, enjoyed camping with her husband, making teddy bears with her sister and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years John Gancheff; four daughters, Sandy Kielty, Jackie Walker, Dorothy Gancheff and Cathy Gisis; two sons, John “Steve” and Joe Gancheff; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and two sisters, Cookie Grooms and Jackie Sparks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, George Barker and Mike Gancheff and two brothers, George and Raymond Barker.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guestbook available atwww.wojstrom.com.