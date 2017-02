Jimmie O’Neal Burgess, 68 of Brighton, died at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Feb. 17, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Alton VFW Post 1308 will provide military burial rites. Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery.