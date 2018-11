Jimmie R. Russell, 76, of Godfrey, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Monday, November 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Chaplain Mary Ann Lawrence will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.