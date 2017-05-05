"Jo" Bright

Joyce Ann “Jo” Bright, 76, died at 10:52 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017. 

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery.