Jo Ann Burcky, 86, died peacefully at 9:22 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9. Following a private entombment at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, lunch will be served at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar in Granite City.