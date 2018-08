Jo Ann Eihausen

Jo Ann Eihausen, 89, of Edwardsville, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9:30 until funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Father Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.