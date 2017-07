Joan E. Arth, 76, of Edwardsville, died at 7:27 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Worden Lutheran Cemetery in Worden.