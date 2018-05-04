Joan Kramer Nenstiel, 85, of Cottage Hills, went to Heaven Thursday evening, May 3, 2018, from Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 8, 1932, in Jerseyville, she was a daughter of Arthur and Edna (Carpunky) Kramer.

Joan worked in civil service as a secretary at the military hospital in Fort Riley, Kan., and later in Eldorado, Kan., for the Army Corps of Engineers. She enjoyed crocheting, eating out, shopping, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sister, Eleanor Jane Johnson of Shipman; three daughters and sons-in-law, Kim (Jesse) Hurst of Cottage Hills, Linda (Bob) Dover of Lenexa, Kan., and Valerie (Charles) Cook of Broken Arrow, Okla.; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Skip Nenstiel; a sister, Doris Cox; and two brothers, twins Jay and Jerry Kramer.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Bethel Church in Rosewood Heights.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.