Joan M. Green, 80, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Feb. 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memory Garden in Bethalto.
