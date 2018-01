Joan Towery, 76, of Granite City, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Irwin Chapel. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.