JoAnn Eubanks, 67, of Brighton, died at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Elias-Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with services and family members speaking to celebrate her life beginning at 5 p.m.