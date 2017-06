JoAnn M. Hoch, 80 of Granite City, died Monday, June 19, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

The family will hold a memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday, June 26, at Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave., Granite City. Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.