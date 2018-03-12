JoAnn M. Zotti, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born April 29, 1928, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Andrew C. and Vera H. (Timmons) Carey. She married the love of her life, John D. Zotti, on Nov. 22, 1947, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Mitchell, and he passed away on Dec. 7, 1991. She had many good memories with her beloved John, whom she started dating at age 16. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Holy Family Quilters and helped provide funeral luncheons through the years. She had also enjoyed attending the H.O.P.E. widows luncheons and her many Park District trips with Babe and Sue Champion. She was a talented quilter and awesome cook and baker, blending her Irish and John’s Italian traditions. She loved her cookbooks and you could easily tell which ones were her favorites by the stains and worn edges. Music was always playing in her home, usually Tom Jones, Andre Rieu or Irish jig songs. JoAnn had a special love for her father and grandmother and cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

“Good memories keep a person going after losing them” was on a note she left her family. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Laird A. “Larry” and Jean Zotti of Granite City and Timothy J. Zotti of Caseyville; a daughter, Mary Jean Collett of Granite City; former son-in-law, Scott Collett of St. Charles, Mo.; six grandchildren, Dena (Chris) Loeh, Nick Zotti, Jolene Zotti, Josie Collett, Amanda Zotti, and Lauren Collett; four great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Elmore.

In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Granite City A.P.A. or to Masses. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.