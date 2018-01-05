Joann Miles, 81, of Granite City, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Clyde H. and Eunice E. (Rieke) Willis. She married Morris W. Miles on April 13, 1957, at the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and he passed away on Feb. 8, 2013. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and loved working with arts and crafts. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, traveling, gardening, camping, tending to her yard and her many trips to the cabin at Lake of Egypt. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joe Bolt of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Helen Miles of Glen Carbon; two grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler Bolt of Granite City; a cousin, Debbie and Ralph Koenig of Alton; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, with Chaplain Raymond Doussard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.