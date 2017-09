JoAnn Schmitt, 84, of Godfrey, formerly of Cottage Hills, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Paynic Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.