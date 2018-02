JoAnn Sebescak, 83, of Granite City, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.