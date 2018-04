Joanne Criteser Robinson, 86, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A committal service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.