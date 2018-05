Joanne Davis, 84, of Bethalto, passed away at 1:13 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until services at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Brother Jerry Chastain will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.