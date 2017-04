JoAnne Smith, 78, of West Alton, Mo., died at 3:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Mo.