Joe H. Pogue, 92, of Anderson, Mo., and Alton, passed away peacefully at United Methodist Village in Godfrey on Feb. 4, 2018, with family members at his side.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton (at the corner of Fourth and Alby streets) with a reception to follow.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.