Joey Kester “Joe” Harpole, 63, of East Alton, died at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Christian Hospital.

Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River, followed by burial in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.