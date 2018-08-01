Joe Michael McOwan, 78, AKA Mike the Legend, of Grafton, departed this world to a far, far better place on July 28, 2018 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton surrounded by his loved ones and friends. Mike was born on May 14, 1940 in Alton, the son of the late William Ray and Frances Arabel (Mills) McOwan. On September 4, 1992 he married the former Patricia Shellenberg. With this union he became the father of two daughters, Kari Henry and Kasey (Tim) Garrison to add to his family of his two sons; Jon McOwan and Patrick McOwan, grandsons, Payden McOwan, Jake McOwan, and one granddaughter, Kelsy McOwan, his nephew, Tim (Sally) Herrin, and niece, Patty Sue (Steve) Fuller, sister in law Kristi (Mic) Ranek, brother in law Dave Murray and many nieces and nephews. Mike served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and he retired as manager of VFW Post 1308 in Alton. He was preceded in death by his grandson Austin James Henry who was the twinkle in his eye, as well as sisters Bonnie and her husband Curly Herrin, Peggy and her husband Frank Sicuso and sister in law Kathy Murray. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Following the service will be a celebration of life at The Bucket in Grafton, IL. Memorials may be made to Charity of choice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com