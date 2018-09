Johanna Brownlee, 92, of Alton, died at 9:45 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at Integrity of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 12, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.