Johanna E. Schleper, 84, of Alton, died at 2:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.