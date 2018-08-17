John “Jack” Cooper

John “Jack” Cooper, 76, of Edwardsville, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, surrounded by much love from his wife and the LVAD nursing team whom he, in turn, loved.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and services will follow at noon. Interment following at Roselawn Cemetery, 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd. in Bethalto.

Saksa Mateer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.