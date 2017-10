John “Jerry” Geisen, age 65, of Alton, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Health Care Center. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 1-5 pm at Gordon Moore Community Park and is open to family and friends, athletes and staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Treehouse Animal Rescue. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.