John B. Mink, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born June 4, 1923, in East St. Louis, a son of the late Marion and Esther (Borders) Mink. He married Olga G. (Pavletic) Mink on June 5, 1954, at the former St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and she passed away on Oct. 21, 2007. He was a machinist for many years and retired from the Granite City Levee Board. He had also served as the treasurer of the Granite City Park District. The Army-Air Corps veteran proudly served his country during World War II. John was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he was part of the Men’s Club. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council in Granite City. He enjoyed playing cards with his K.C. buddies, fishing and baseball. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Paul Humphrey of Granite City; a son, John T. Mink of Collinsville; five grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Jacqueline, Jennifer and Robbie; many special nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Andrew and Robert Mink; and one sister, Mary Reed.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Chalice Presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.